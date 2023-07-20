Jarrell man charged with negligent homicide in deadly Killeen car crash

According to police, the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel multiple times, directly causing the deadly crash.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Jarrell man has been charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide in the case of a deadly car crash in Killeen, Texas on May 18, according to the Killeen Police Department.

On Tuesday, July 18, Killeen PD arrested Emil Jon Peters for his actions leading to the crash. The department had issued a complaint against Peters the day before, charging him with the crime.

According to Killeen PD, their investigation showed that Peters had fallen asleep multiple times while driving his vehicle, which they say was a direct cause of the crash that killed another man in May.

Police said on May 18, a Toyota car was stopped at a red light along SH-195, when it was hit from behind by a white pickup truck. The driver of the Toyota later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

The driver who was killed in the crash was identified by police as 46-year-old Frank Kwaku Addai.

Peters has been booked into the Bell County Jail, according to Killeen PD, and his bond is set at $10,000. The case has reportedly been presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

Police said investigators with the department's traffic unit are continuing to investigate the crash.

The department also reminded drivers that driving while fatigued or drowsy can be just as dangerous as driving while intoxicated.