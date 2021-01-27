Funeral services announced for Broken Spoke founder James White

The venue thanked its fans for their kind words and memories after White’s death on Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Funeral services for James White, the founder of Austin’s iconic Broken Spoke dance hall, will be held this weekend, the night club said on Tuesday.

White’s viewing will be on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Harrell’s Funeral Home at 4435 Frontier Trail in Austin.

His funeral services will be on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at the James M. White Ranch off Fitzhugh Road. He will be buried after in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The venue thanked its fans for their kind words and memories after White’s death on Sunday morning.

“It truly has meant so much to us and has eased this hole that’s been left in our heart,” the Broken Spoke said in a post on Facebook. “There will never be another James White. Nobody will ever be able to fill his boots. He was a one-of-a-kind gentleman who never met a stranger and was never too tired to shake someone’s hand.”

White thanked everyone who entered the Broken Spoke because he was truly happy to see people come to the dance hall he “built with his own hands,” the venue said.

“He dreamed it, he built it and he named it, the Broken Spoke! God bless y’all and please continue to support his dream,” the Broken Spoke said.

White died at age 81 after suffering from congestive heart failure.

Known for his love of country music and rhinestone shirts, he founded the Broken Spoke in 1964. The beloved dance hall has played host to country superstars since it opened.

"The Spoke to me is so much more than just a building and a place. It's a way of life for so many people," White told KVUE in October of 2020.