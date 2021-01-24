James White, founder of the Broken Spoke, dies at age 81

White had been suffering from congestive heart failure.

AUSTIN, Texas — James White, an Austin icon and the founder of the Broken Spoke dance hall, has died at age 81.

White's wife and daughter confirmed to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski that he died at his South Austin home Sunday morning. He had been suffering from congestive heart failure.

White, known for his love of country music and rhinestone shirts, founded the Broken Spoke in 1964. The beloved dance hall has played host to country superstars since it opened.

George Strait and his Ace In The Hole Band "cut their teeth in the music business" at the Broken Spoke, the bar's website states – and Strait paid tribute to the bar by featuring it on the cover of his album, "Honky Tonk Time Machine."

BREAKING: James White, an Austin icon and the 81-year-old founder of the Broken Spoke Texas dance hall, died at his South Austin home this morning, his wife and daughter tell me. He had been suffering from congestive heart failure. White founded the hall in 1964. pic.twitter.com/A0UJd33ubk — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 24, 2021

On Sunday, Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel told Plohetski that he is heartbroken by White's death and said that he "was one of a kind." Benson credits White and the Broken Spoke for giving rise to the band's national fame.

White himself called the Broken Spoke the "last of the true Texas dancehalls and damn sure proud of it!"