AUSTIN — The University of Texas System Board of Regents named James B. Milliken chancellor during a meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m.
This comes after retired Navy admiral, William McRaven, resigned as chancellor in May due to health concerns, according to the UT System.
According to our partners at Austin American-Statesman, Regents named Milliken as the sole finalist for chancellor on Aug. 4, but were required by state law to wait at least 21 days before taking a final vote.
For a complete agenda of the Monday meeting, click here.
