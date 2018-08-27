AUSTIN — The University of Texas System Board of Regents named James B. Milliken chancellor during a meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m.

This comes after retired Navy admiral, William McRaven, resigned as chancellor in May due to health concerns, according to the UT System.

According to our partners at Austin American-Statesman, Regents named Milliken as the sole finalist for chancellor on Aug. 4, but were required by state law to wait at least 21 days before taking a final vote.

