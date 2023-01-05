Jacob's Well still remains closed to swimming

May 1 is usually the first day of swimming, but the drought dried up those plans.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — One of the most popular swimming spots in Central Texas remains closed for swimming. Monday, May 1, was supposed to be opening day for swimmers at Jacob's Well in Hays County.

Katherine Sturdivant, the Hays County Parks education coordinator, said it is not open to swimming because of low water levels. She said it's been caused by the drought and groundwater pumping.



"Many people have found themselves in Central Texas. It is a gorgeous place, but that has put stress on that groundwater resources," said Sturdivant.

Sturdivant said to open Jacob's Well for swimming, it would need significant rainfall, slow and steady, especially into Trinity Aquifer.

"Rain falling to the west of us goes into the Trinity Aquifer system. It recharges that aquifer, and that is where the water is coming from," said Sturdivant.



When swimming is allowed there, usually more than 200 people swim throughout the day.

The park does remain open for hiking and nature's beauty. Soni Lee from Boston was on the trails on Monday but was hoping to go swimming.

"Thought we're going to be first in," said Lee.

Lee enjoys traveling the country and checking out natural resources.

"There is nothing but the well with a little of fish. It is beautiful but sad there is no water," she said.

The Hay's County website will be updated when Jacob's Well has "sustainable flow and we deem it is safe for swim access." They will then open up reservations for swimmers. Be sure to check the website for up-to-date information regarding Jacob's Well.

