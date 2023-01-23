Family of man shot by Liberty Hill police calls for transparency

Twenty-one-year-old Jackson Lieber of Georgetown died after being shot on RM 1869 on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Liberty Hill police last week has released a statement calling on law enforcement to release video of the incident.

Twenty-one-year-old Jackson Lieber of Georgetown died after being shot on RM 1869 on Wednesday.

Investigators say he crashed his car on that road and then trespassed on someone's property.

When police arrived, they say the situation escalated and an officer shot Lieber. According to Texas DPS spokesman Sgt. Deon Cockrell, Lieber was not armed when he was shot.

His family says law enforcement hasn't released any evidence, including photos or video, of what happened. Through their attorney, they released a statement, saying, "We have the right to know what happened last Wednesday. Each day that passes creates more unease and concern that important information is being withheld purposefully to keep us in the dark. If there is nothing to hide, then there is no reason to withhold information from us."

The Liberty Hill officer who shot Lieber, identified as Esteban Gomez-Sanchez, is on administrative leave.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.