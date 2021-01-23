Houston teen found dead nearly two weeks after his disappearance

Izaac Ramirez, 16, had been missing since early January before his body was found Monday in a backyard shed at home in the Northline area.

HOUSTON — The search for a missing teen has ended after police confirmed the identity of a body found earlier in the week in north Houston, according to investigators.

Izaac Ramirez, 16, was last seen alive Jan. 6 in the same part of town where police found a body Monday fitting the victim's description.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of John Alber Road after residents reportedly found the deceased teen inside a backyard shed.

Sadly, we just learned that he's been identified as the teen found deceased at 610 John Alber Rd on Monday.....and now we ask anyone with info to contact our homicide division 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers.



Please keep him and his family in your prayers. https://t.co/gFlHXwWuVR — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 22, 2021

Investigators said there were no visible signs of trauma. HPD was waiting for the medical examiner's office to confirm the victim's identity.

Meanwhile, Texas Equusearch and Ramirez' family searched for him, including offering an up to $5,000 reward for information that could help in finding him.

His death was confirmed Saturday.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said homicide investigators are looking into his death and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 713-308-3600.