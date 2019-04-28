AUSTIN, Texas — It might just be the weirdest day in Austin, but Eeyore's annual birthday party in Pease Park brought together thousands of people on Saturday.

Austinites made their way down a trail in what you could call the "Hundred-Acre Wood." Their final destination? Eeyore's Birthday Party.

"I don't think we have anything like this as far as, like, the community coming together in a really cohesive way every year,” said Ethan, an Austinite of five years.

"We got all types of people," said Zach, another event goer.

Nicole and Chris Monroe and their daughter, Alinea, are Austin residents who we spotted celebrating at the party.

"Let's be real, it's Keep Austin Weird, and that's exactly what it is," said the Monroes.

And it's been weird since 1963. Through the years, it looks like it hasn't changed much. People dressed in costumes, big happy smiles, enjoying live music and, of course, "Eeyore" himself.

For some longtime attendees, like the Monroe family, "it's the last free, truly authentic festival." And they're passing that authenticity down to their daughter.

"Now she gets to come down here and celebrate Eeyore's Birthday," said the Monroes.

It's not only free and fun, but it also gives back in a big way.

Eeyore's Birthday raises money for local nonprofits. Its website says it has helped more than 80 organizations in the past.

"To have it in Pease Park, its an honor for us," said Heath Riddles, CEO of Pease Park Conservancy.

He said this event provides opportunity.

"I think when you see families walking away and learning about the ecology of this place and learning about why it is so important, its such an important part of the community,” he said.

And it’s an important part of Austin culture

"If you look up in the dictionary what Austin is, this is the place to be," said Zach.

PHOTOS: Eeyore's Birthday 2019 Evelyn Leifeste, 6, catches a "fish" to win a prize at Eeyore's Birthday. (Photo: John Gusky) Skylar Turner and Jonathon Jolly entertain the Eeyore's Birthday crowd with their juggling skills. (Photo: John Gusky) Ryan Johnston, 10, chomping into a festival favorite – fried turkey leg. (Photo: John Gusky) Heather Eure from Austin, along with dozens of others, wrap ribbons around the maypole at Eeyore's Birthday. (Photo: John Gusky) Ruby Cartwright, 8, show some love for "Eeyore," a donkey whose real name is Juliette. This is Juliette's first time at the party. (Photo: John Gusky) Micah Leinen, 3, from Austin gets an Iron Man face at Eeyore's Birthday. (Photo: John Gusky) The crowd begins to gather at Pease Park for Eeyore's Birthday 2019. (Photo: John Gusky) Bob Penman from Austin and Devori Bird from Round Rock. (Photo: John Gusky) Marley Coulbury, 10, talks to Tigger and Rabbit during the Kids Costume Contest at Eeyore's Birthday Party. (Photo: John Gusky) Joaquin Morissey from Austin bangs the bongos in an Eyesore's favorite – the drum circle. (Photo: John Gusky, KVUE) Joseph Skelton from Austin poses for photos at Eeyore's Birthday 2019. (Photo: John Gusky)

