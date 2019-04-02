CONROE, Texas — An MMA fighter wanted for double murder of two Temple friends is back in custody after he escaped a prison transport for several hours in Conroe.

Cedric Marks, 44, escaped the transport headed from Michigan to Bell County on Sunday morning and police found him hiding in a homeowner's trash can nine hours later.

He's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, from Temple. Police found Swearingin’s car in Austin when they first went missing on Jan. 4. Scott and Swearingin were found buried in Oklahoma about two weeks later.

"It's like right when you think it can't get any worse, it does,” said Rachel Foster, Michael Swearingin’s girlfriend.

“He had leg restraints, hand restraints and a belly restraint,” said Conroe Police Chief Jeff Christy.

Chief Christy said Marks managed to break free when his prison transport van stopped for food at a McDonalds in Conroe. Police said at around 7:30 a.m. Marks got away. There were two guards in charge of 10 inmates.

“It's just unbelievable, unbelievable,” said Foster. “I do not know how this could have happened …This whole thing is honestly a nightmare."

Foster said she and Swearingin had known each other since high school but started dating about a year ago. She's said she was in love with Swearingin and ever since he went missing, she’s been through a whirlwind of emotions.

“You go from depression, sadness, anger,” said Foster.

And with the more recent news of his death, there's a lot she misses about him.

“Everything, absolutely everything," she said.

The news of Marks' escape only added to the pain and sparked fear. Now, she and the families involved are breathing a huge sigh of relief.

“Praise the Lord,” said Debbie Harrison, Swearingin’s mother.

Foster said she broke down with tears of joy.

“The suspect was located in the 1000 block of Windswept Drive hiding in the trash can,” said Chief Christy.

He said police took Marks back into custody without a fight.

Scott's father told KVUE he wasn't surprised Marks got away. He said Marks had attempted to escape two times before this.

Right now, police don't know how he broke free but said they're interviewing everyone in that van, including the guards.