"It's always been my dream school" | Sharing Good News on the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge

This week Hank Cavagnaro went to the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge and asked people to share their good news.

AUSTIN, Texas — "If you can take a step on the other side of the mic and face me, I'll be standing right here," I said to all three people I talked to this week.

I then explain that this is "Share Your Good News", we do it each week. We go around and ask people to share good news, positivity, put it together into a story, and airs in our 10:00 newscast. It's our way to show people that there's still good news out there.

Abbey Lane Rank was the first up.

"I was accepted to Vanderbilt University graduate school," she said.

"Congrats, what will you be studying?" I asked.

"Marketing," she said. "It's always been, my dream school after UT, of course. I've always wanted to go to Nashville, so it's finally coming reality. Two weeks."

"It was my best friend's birthday recently and we have been best friends since we were six years old. Yeah. So we got to celebrate her and spend some more time together before I leave the city," she added before we talked to her friend, Marion Watkins.

"It was just my birthday recently, that was fun to celebrate," Watkins said.

What did you guys end up doing?" I asked.

"We went to dinner and actually I celebrated all four of my birthdays in college at Polvos, the restaurant downtown. So we got to they did a little special thing for me. And so that was fun. And then we just on the sixth," she said.

Next up were the Lesia and Pamela Bridges.

"My mom and my little brother just moved out here. I've lived here for a couple of years, but they were out in Florida and they finally decided to come and move over with me," said Lesia.

"Yayyy," cheered Pamela.

"So now we're closer to family and everything and it's been really good," said Lesia.

"I visited her in, in March. Yeah. And I liked it," Pamela said.

"Yeah, she likes the city. It's beautiful. And the mixture between the outside and the city is like perfect," added Lesia.

Lastly, I talked to Patrice Zelinsky.

"So I work as a registered nurse in Connecticut, and because I started working remotely last year, I'm able to buy a place in Austin where I have family," she said.

"Oh, that's awesome. Well, welcome to the Austin area," I replied.

Each week this is meant to be a reminder that there are some good things happening out there in the world as long as you take some time and look for it.