HUTTO, Texas — First it was just speculation, but now there's been a visual. A Hutto woman said she has seen a mountain lion roaming through her community. Some of her neighbors think it could be what's been killing their pets and livestock.

Roxanne Lowdermilk has been living in North Hutto for about six years, owning some chickens as well. While she thinks of some of her fowl as pets, they are all there mainly for their eggs.

"We have seven babies in here and a mama," Lowdermilk said.

She and her husband built a coup that has strong wiring all around the structure.

"My husband likes to say, 'This is the Fort Knox of chicken coups,'" Lowdermilk said. "The wiring goes into the ground about a foot and a half."

The reason for all of that protection is because of the animals that will come onto her property.

"We've seen small raccoons up to neighbor dogs as well as coyotes, bobcats and fox," Lowdermilk said.

In June, though, Lowdermilk and her husband were working in the yard in the morning when they saw a different animal – a mountain lion.

"You could see it running back and forth on that side of the baby coup," Lowdermilk said. "I realized right away – nope, it's not a bobcat. It has a long tail, a totally different color. Everything went berserk."

The chickens seemed to know something was up, too.

"Normally, when a chicken gets taken, the others just go about their business and continue scratching and eating," Lowdermilk said. "This time, after the mountain lion came up, they all went in the coup without me trying to get them in there. That doesn't happen."

Lowdermilk now is more careful when she's outside.

"I have grandkids who are out here all the time," Lowdermilk said. "We just don't let them out of our reach when we're out here."

Lowdermilk's family lives off FM 1660 in North Hutto. One minute down the road from her, Marya Welch had a similar yet different type of sighting.

"My dogs now come in at night, and the cats come in at night," Welch said.

This is because Welch walked outside to the sight of her pet goat, Penny, partially eaten and killed in her pen. At the time, Welch didn't know that Lowdermilk had seen a mountain lion about a week after her goat died, but Welch said she thought a mountain lion killed her pet.

"If it's here, how are you going to stop it?" Welch asked.

Lowdermilk isn't too sure that is going to happen.

"That's part of living out here I guess," Lowdermilk said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens gave us conflicting reports regarding the pet goat. One said it was likely a mountain lion that attacked it, but not everybody in the agency agreed. KVUE reached out to the agency again about the sighting, but nobody got back to us.

