'It gave me purpose'; Woman creates successful bread business and supplied goods during winter storm | Everything 210

SAN ANTONIO — One bread business has gained several loyal customers. And the owner "yeast" expected it.

"I put every aspect of myself into this and every fiber of my being is bread," said One Punch Dough Owner Jeanine Hodge.

She operates from her far west-side home. It began when the pandemic first hit and the grocery shelves were being cleaned out.

"It wasn't even a thought. It was just like, this needs to happen because people need bread and they need to feed their families. And it was just about doing the right thing," said Hodge.

She sells to people and businesses who reach out to her on social media. But, she also drops everything when disaster hits. Like, the Texas winter storm.

"I took it as an opportunity to just bake as much bread as I could for three days straight," said Hodge.

Partnering with Lone Star Pure, who makes jelly, they delivered goods to several families across the city.

"Just doing my part, you know, to help the community," said Hodge.

So, what kind of bread can you order? Well, sourdough is the most popular.

"It does take three days to make. It's just flour, salt and water that go into it. And time. It's my signature item, I would say," said Hodge.

She even made a KENS 5 branded loaf:

We also had the croissants made with Kerrygold butter

And the Halal, which is a Jewish sweet braided bread

She began to perfect her skill in 2016 after her husband was deployed, and she had just had her first child.

"I suffered through post-partum alone and bread was my saving grace. It brought me out of whatever dark hole that I was in and it gave me purpose," said Hodge.

A purpose that has led to a successful business inside her home. And as for advice that she has for people looking to do the same, she said, "As hard as it is, if you know what you make is good and you have a passion for it, keep going."

If you'd like to contact One Punch Dough, visit her social media page here.