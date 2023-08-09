Irving woman dies of West Nile virus, health officials say

It's Dallas County's first death to the virus of 2023.

DALLAS — Dallas County Human and Health Services on Wednesday reported its first death of 2023 due to West Nile virus.

The department said the patient was a woman from the 75061 ZIP code in Irving who was diagnosed with the disease.

Further details on the patient were not released.

"It's very sad to report the first West Nile Virus death this season," DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a statement. "This again reminds us how important it is to protect against mosquito bites that can carry multiple diseases like WNV. Mosquito activity remains high in Dallas County..."

This is the second death to the virus in Texas this year, according to DCHHS.

The health department recommends the "Four Ds" during mosquito season.

Whenever you're outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions. Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors. Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. Dawn to Dusk: Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitoes are most active.

The department said the virus can be spread through bites from infected mosquitoes, which become infected when they feed on blood of birds with the disease.