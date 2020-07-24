What's Your VUE: Why does the IRS website have an error message when checking on status of stimulus check?

Viewers also asked KVUE who is the best contact to leave a complaint about a business violating COVID-19 orders.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you have questions about the coronavirus. That's why KVUE is dedicating every Friday to answering some of them.

Question: I qualify for a stimulus check but I never got one. I went to the IRS website and it just said no information available. Who can I contact about this?

Answer: According to the IRS website, the "get my payment" application will tell you "payment status not available" for a couple of reasons. First, if you filed a 2019 tax return, the IRS may not have processed it yet,w which means they haven't updated the information they need to send out the check. The IRS said it's in progress.

This also goes for people who didn't file a return and select "non-filers." The department may not have processed the entry yet. The IRS updated the "get my payment" status once per day, and some payments are still going out. So keep checking back every day for updates.

Question: Who do I report it to when stores aren't enforcing social distancing?

Answer: Reporting complaints about COVID-19 will differ depending on what county or city you live in. For example, in Austin, residents can call 311 to make a complaint.

In Leander, where this question came from, the city has an online tool for submitting comments or questions, as well as a main line available for you to call.

So, the simplest answer is first to look at your city or county's website to see if they provide a form or instructions on how to report a complaint. If they don't, look for the number for their general contact line to have a representative help you.

If you have questions you'd like KVUE to answer, text us at 512-459-9442.