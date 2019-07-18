SAN MARCOS, Texas — It's been almost one year since five people died in a San Marcos apartment fire that investigators believe was set intentionally. It's been almost one year the person who set it has remained nameless.

Now, authorities are using the anniversary as a reminder that this investigation continues and they're appealing to the public for new information.

“The investigation is ongoing and continues to be actively worked,” said Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner. “We frequently receive new leads and information; all of which are followed-up on until exhausted. Although no specific suspect has been identified, the investigative team is confident the case can and will be solved.”

In the early-morning hours of July 20, 2018, Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells; Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Angel Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; and James Phillip Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant lost their lives.

On top of that, seven people were injured, including Zachary Sutterfield, 21, of San Angelo, who is continuing to recover at the San Antonio Medical Center.

“We can never replace the young lives lost in this tragedy or alleviate the life-changing struggle that Zach has faced since that day, but we can continue to work diligently to solve this crime and appeal to the public for assistance in achieving this goal,” said Fire Chief Les Stephens.

The San Marcos Fire Department and the Houston Field Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced that the fire was set intentionally on Nov. 30, 2018. The deaths were then ruled as homicides.

An award of up to $10,000 has been offered by ATF and remains in effect for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible. If you have any tips, call 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477).

