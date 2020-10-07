UT student group petitions over new visa policy for international students

The Planet Longhorn petition has received thousands of signatures after ICE declared that foreign students can't take online-only classes amid the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas student group is petitioning for the university to create an in-person course strictly for international students to satisfy the country's requirements to stay in the U.S.

Some international students said they are in limbo after federal immigration authorities changed visa rules. On July 6, the Trump administration announced that international students at U.S. universities “operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the U.S."

While UT is offering hybrid course in the fall, international student Edson Santos said they are scarce.

"I'm already in major-specific classes and those courses don't have that many of them," explained Santos. "It's way harder to try to fit in those classes and most of them have already been chosen to be online."

Right now, Edson has all online classes with a little over a month left to find an in-person class before school starts or he could face deportation.

"I'm from Angola and my country is currently closed to international travel," said Santos. "Not even nationals can get into the country right now from other countries."

The junior is not alone. This policy could affect 1 million students and, according to UT, that number includes 5,000 students in the university's system.

"It's really unfortunate we're coming to this," said Santos.

With an apartment lease already signed and a full online class schedule, Santos said he will fight for his education.

He is part of Planet Longhorn, UT's largest international student organization. The group created a petition calling for the university to make accommodations for international students.

"We want to have priority in registering for already-existing, in-person classes, or have [the] university create a hybrid course that would help us satisfy the requirement," explained Santos.

The petition reached over 13,000 signatures in two days.

"These students are big economic contributors. In 2015, they contributed 1.5 billion to our economy in Texas," said Austin Chamber of Commerce Vice President of State Advocacy Dana Harris. "Internationally, that was over 18,000 jobs they supported."

She added, "It would be devastating not to have that pool to pick from if these students didn't stay to have their college education."

UT has put out statements showing support for the students but there's no word if the university will make accommodations.