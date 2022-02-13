'No indication of any braking' | Infant dies after speeding tow truck crashes into car, officials say

Authorities said the tow truck was speeding when it slammed into the back of the mother's car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A speeding tow truck is responsible for a crash in which an infant died Sunday, according to investigators.

Authorities said the child's mother was also injured in the crash at the intersection of Cunningham Road and West Little York Road around 10 a.m.

Crash scene investigators said the child and his mother were in a silver Nissan stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes of Cunningham when a speeding tow truck slammed into the back of them.

"We see no indication that there was any braking prior to impact," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare said.

Teare said the tow truck, which was towing another vehicle at the time, pushed the car into a ditch.

The infant was in the backseat of the Nissan and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The child's mother was also taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to authorities. It's unclear if anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash.

Teare said the tow truck driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Teare said he will be charged with manslaughter and other charges could be filed. He said they do not believe intoxication played a role in the crash.

The tow truck driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Jose Luna, was not injured in the crash. He's due in court later this week, according to Teare.

Accident investigators, post crash CMV investigators, District Attorneys Office are all in the 12000 W Little York investigating a fatality accident. The roadway is shut down while the investigation is under way. Please pray for the family who lost a child. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) February 13, 2022