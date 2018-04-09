AUSTIN — IndyCar will make its Austin debut at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019.

The series will stop in Austin from March 22, 2019 through March 24, 2019, a statement from COTA said. The top open-wheel racing series with join Formula 1, World Rallycross and Pirelli World Challenge in showcasing the facility.

Four-time IndyCar Series champions Scott Dixon and Sebastien Bourdais, plus Indianapolis 500 winners Alexander Rossi, Tony Kanaan, Will Power, Takuma Sato and Ryan Hunter-Reay, a native Texan, are expected to compete.

Next year’s IndyCar Series schedule begins March 10 with a street race in St. Petersburg, Florida.

