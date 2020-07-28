Indianapolis man writes 'Hamilton' parody encouraging people to mask up

Mikey Goode wanted to get the message out on the safety benefits of wearing masks, so he wrote a parody of “You’ll Be Back” from the musical “Hamilton.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Mikey Goode is a local musician who believes Hoosiers need to mask up to protect loved ones.

Goode wanted to get the message out on the safety benefits of wearing masks, so he wrote a parody of the song “You’ll Be Back” from the musical “Hamilton.”

“[The] King George [character] has got a song called, ‘You’ll Be Back,’ and I’m the father of a 13 year-old who is obsessed with Hamilton and has been ever since the album came out,” Goode said. “Once you've heard a song about 1,000 times, you start to mess with the lyrics a little bit. So we did a little parody called, ‘You're Dead Wrong.’”

Now, “You’re Dead Wrong” is getting tens of thousands of views on social media.

“I think it’s more of a positive song about wearing a mask with a little bit of humor because everything's so serious right now,” Goode said.

And yes, Goode has a favorite lyric in his rendition.

“Just where it says that a mask doesn't infringe upon your liberties or your rights or your will because coronavirus doesn't care who it kills,” Goode said.

Goode also explained why wearing a mask is his own personal choice of compassion.