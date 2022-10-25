Atlanta boy identified as child inside suitcase in rural Indiana, 2 charged

After six months, the young boy finally has a name: Cairo Jordan. His mother, Dejuan Anderson, is one of the people charged in his death. She is still at large.

According to court documents, Anderson was identified as a suspect after forensic evidence found her fingerprints of two of the trash bags inside the suitcase. A second set of fingerprints matched Coleman.

"We have a suspect that's at large," Huls said. "We need the public's help. No matter where you live, anywhere in the United States, possibly out of the country, we could use help locating her for Cairo. Help us locate her for Cairo so justice can be served for him."

Police said Coleman will be extradited back to Indiana within the next 30 days.

Authorities say she was last seen in the Echo Park area of California.

Huls said the pair eventually traveled to California, where Coleman was arrested in San Francisco, however police, weren't able to locate Anderson.

Both have been charged with obstruction of justice and neglect of a child resulting in a death. Anderson, the young boy's mother, also now has a warrant out for murder.

Sgt. Carey Huls says on Oct. 14, two felony arrest warrants were issued for Dawn Coleman, 40, of Louisiana, and Dejuan Anderson, 37, of Georgia.

In a press conference on Wednesday, ISP identified the 5-year-old boy as Cairo Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. He would have turned six on Oct. 24.

After a months long investigation, Indiana State Police now know the identity of a young boy whose body was found inside a suitcase earlier this year in a rural area of southern Indiana. ISP has also charged two people, including the boy's mother for his death.

Case Background : 'Washington County's Unknown Angel'

On April 16, Jeff Meredith was out mushroom hunting in a rural, wooded area of Washington County. As he walked, he spotted something unusual.

About 80 feet off of Holder Road, near Pekin, Indiana, was a bright blue, yellow and red suitcase sitting in a place it didn’t belong.

Meredith said he saw the suitcase and immediately thought to call the police, but he hesitated. He thought if they came all the way out there and it turned out to just be a suitcase he'd feel like a fool.

So, he opened it.

Inside he found the body of a young Cairo Jordan.

“It bothers me,” Meredith, a grandfather of five children, said. “"But, it ain't about me. It's about that little boy that they threw away like he was a piece of trash. That's what bothers me more than anything in the world.”

ISP searched local missing children reports, even expanding the search nationally, but nothing ever turned up.

"Somebody knows something," Sgt. Huls said in May.

A month later, ISP would release the child’s autopsy report providing more details into how he died. According to the report, the boy died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due to dehydration. The toxicology report was negative.

Despite not knowing Cairo's identity, the Salem community came together in June to give the young boy a proper funeral.

"We never knew him in life, but he has drawn us together with love and kindness,” Washington County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Matt Hein said.