India, tiger spotted roaming Houston neighborhood, found, police say

HOUSTON — The tiger spotted roaming a Houston neighborhood last weekend has been found safe, according to police.

UPDATE on “The Tiger”:

We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed.



The tiger has safely arrived at BARC Houston where a media briefing will be held about 9 p.m. at BARC at 2700 Evella.

HPD Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza is relieved "India" the tiger is now safe

Police said the tiger is being cared for at BARC Animal Shelter.

Houston police and BARC animal control officers were looking for India. An HPD spokesperson told KHOU 11 earlier this week they were "still waiting for a phone call on its location."

Even Tiger King star Carole Baskin joined the hunt for India. She offered a $5,000 reward to help find the big cat.

Victor Cuevas, the man at the center of the Houston tiger investigation, was seen taking the tiger into a west Houston home last weekend. On Friday, his bond was revoked in the case of a 2017 murder. The judge set a new bond of $300,000 with the same conditions as before.

Cuevas was already out on bond for the murder charge when the Harris County District Attorney's Office charged him with evading arrest after he allegedly ran away from police with the tiger in the back of an SUV Friday.

Cuevas was arrested Monday night and placed into Fort Bend County jail. By Wednesday he was released on a $50,000 bond.

Cuevas’ attorney maintains his client was merely the temporary caretaker of India, the tiger, not the owner.

He also released new photos and a video of Cuevas with the tiger taken over the past several months.