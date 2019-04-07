AUSTIN, Texas — Fourth of July festivities always end with a bang, but this unique parade had a bark to it.

St. David's Children's Hospital hosted an Independence Day therapy dog parade for its patients on Thursday, and it was a cute sight to see.

The pups were in their best patriotic gear from head to paw as they met with sick children, who were unable to participate in other Fourth of July activities.

Therapy dogs and volunteers from Divine Canines visited the kids and gave them warm hugs to make this holiday a little brighter.

