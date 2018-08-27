AUSTIN — With numerous offices across the area, it's no surprise Indeed.com knows a thing or two about Austin businesses.
On Tuesday, the job search website released its annual top-rated workplaces report for the city. Indeed said it compiled the list by including the highest-rated companies with recent job postings in Austin. Currently, Indeed said it has more than 72 million ratings and reviews.
The top 20 highest-rated Austin companies include:
1. Keller Williams Realty
2. HEB
3. Facebook
4. Microsoft
5. Apple
6. WSP USA
7. Cisco
8. eBay Inc.
9. Charles Schwab
10. Bazaarvoice
11. VMware
12. CCC Information Services Inc.
13. Chuy's
14. Informatica
15. Intel
16. AMD
17. Abbott Laboratories
18. JPMorgan Chase
19. Deloitte
20. Accenture
For more on Indeed's top-rated workplaces, click here.