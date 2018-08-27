AUSTIN — With numerous offices across the area, it's no surprise Indeed.com knows a thing or two about Austin businesses.

On Tuesday, the job search website released its annual top-rated workplaces report for the city. Indeed said it compiled the list by including the highest-rated companies with recent job postings in Austin. Currently, Indeed said it has more than 72 million ratings and reviews.

The top 20 highest-rated Austin companies include:

1. Keller Williams Realty

2. HEB

3. Facebook

4. Microsoft

5. Apple

6. WSP USA

7. Cisco

8. eBay Inc.

9. Charles Schwab

10. Bazaarvoice

11. VMware

12. CCC Information Services Inc.

13. Chuy's

14. Informatica

15. Intel

16. AMD

17. Abbott Laboratories

18. JPMorgan Chase

19. Deloitte

20. Accenture

For more on Indeed's top-rated workplaces, click here.

