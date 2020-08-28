Officials investigating after 2 reports of indecent exposure near Williamson County trail

The incidents happened near the trail from Greybull and Kerrville Folkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two reports of indecent exposure.

On Friday, officials said the incidents happened within the past three weeks near the trail from Greybull and Kerrville Folkway near Parmer Lane around 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the suspect did not approach or make contact with witnesses in either incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with an average to thin build. He has dark hair that's possible shoulder length.

Officials said residents in the area should be vigilant when out on the trails, especially if alone. Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to 911.