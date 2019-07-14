AUSTIN, Texas — UT Austin police are investigating after a reported indecent exposure incident inside the Perry-Castañeda Library on Sunday.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. and police were notified around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6 feet in height, police said.

Officers are searching the area, but said details were vague at this time.

RELATED: UT Austin police looking for indecent exposure suspect

Anyone with any information is asked to contact university police at (512) 471-4441, extension 9. Any one who sees suspicious activity should call 911.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

A park visitor confronted a momma bear and her cubs, so she charged

Trump tells liberal Democratic women they should leave the US

Waco man and his crew go viral for catchy rap about Whataburger 'selling out'