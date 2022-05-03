Volunteers return in-person for Austin's 'It's My Park Day'

The event results in an average $650,000-worth of volunteer labor each year, saving Austin's under-funded Parks and Recreation department time and money.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of of Austinites came together Saturday afternoon to help improve and transform more than 90 different parks, trails and greenbelts throughout the city by way of mulching, planting and park cleanups.

Austin Parks Foundation (APF) – a local nonprofit dedicated to maintaining and improving Austin’s parks, trails and green spaces – hosted its largest volunteer event, "It's My Park Day."

This spring, APF toasted volunteers by partnering with local coffee shops and breweries to offer free or discounted brews before or after their shifts. Oskar Blues, Zilker Brewing, Epoch Coffee, The Brewtorium, Flitch Coffee, Central Machine Works, Revival Coffee, Cosmic Coffee, Vacancy Brewing and all Houndstooth Coffee locations are among the list of participating partners.

"Austin's parks are what makes Austin great and they're unfortunately underfunded. So getting the community out to help has about a three-quarter of a million-dollar impact on the park. It would require that much money to pay the labor and take to do the work we do on this day, so it's a pretty amazing gift back to the community from the community," said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation.

Every pre-registered volunteer will receive a free T-shirt, and those unable to attend can still receive an IMPD T-shirt by making a $30 donation in honor of APF’s 30th anniversary taking place this year.

It’s My Park Day was established in 2003 and takes place twice a year on the first Saturday of March and November. The event results in an average of $650,000 in volunteer labor each year, saving Austin’s under-funded Parks and Recreation department time and money.

