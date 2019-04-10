In Other News: Trying to feel drawn somewhere

In a place where most people don't want to go to, there's a group searching for what most people don't want to find.

"Where some people walk away, we go towards it," Frank Gonzales, leader of the San Marcos Area Paranormal Society, said.

The group started five years ago. Frank, his sister, Irma, and his wife, Norma, first went to a house they thought had paranormal activity. After that, they started a Facebook page documenting their adventures. Now they have a full team, all with different gifts, to go investigate possible hauntings.

They packed some paranormal activity gear and cameras with night vision attachments on them.

Hank Cavagnaro

"We try to get some answers for people who are too afraid to go on their own or don't want to face it so we try to get the answers for them," Gonzales said. "The reason we picked this cemetery is it's also called 'crybaby cemetery.'"

Gonzales said there are a lot of babies and young children buried at the San Pedro Cemetery. As the group searched the grounds, they know how spirits can affect electronics.

"Usually, you start having electrical problems as you start passing by," Gonzales said.

RELATED:

Retrace the steps of America's first serial killer on the 'Murder Walk Austin' tour

Phantom of The Paramount? Artist performing at Austin theater shares chilling photos

A brief haunted history of The Paramount Theatre

Each person has their own special ability or gift that contributes to the paranormal search. Gonzales watched from afar as members of the group strolled the grounds they believe to be haunted.

"I think it's going to go pretty well," Gonzales said. "I think they're picking up on some things already."

The San Marcos Area Paranormal Society showed us their EMF devices, which pick up paranormal activity and spike from green to red on the meter when a disturbance is detected.

Hank Cavagnaro

"The more we walk around, the more we'll see if we pick up on anything," Gonzales said to a fellow member of the group.