'I'm going to be okay' | Residents forced out after apartment fire

Officials with the Austin Fire Department say at least 10 people have been displaced, and that number could continue to climb.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several U-Hauls and other moving trucks were parked at Mueller Flats Apartments in East Austin Thursday afternoon, as people packed up and left the place they once called home.

A fire ripped through one of the buildings and damaged 12 units Wednesday night, according to the Austin Fire Department.

At least 10 people were displaced, but officials said that number could rise.

Blair Hicks lives in the building next door, and while his apartment wasn't directly affected by the fire, he was told on Friday that he had five hours to move out.

"Building 16 is here. Building 13 is the building that caught on fire. 16 is totally unaffected, but because it's connected to 13, everyone in 16 has to move out," said Hicks.

"I'm sure later I'll be real angry and sad and stuff, but get 5 hours and do what you can with 5 hours."

Hicks said he has lived at the complex for about 8 years, and was told by management that they would look into options for him and others by Monday.

Thankfully, he will be able to stay with friends until he finds something more permanent.

"It's the power of a neighborhood bar. I am the owner of a bar down the street here with eight or nine people who either work there or hang out there," Hicks said.

"And we're moving me today. I'm going to be okay. It's really scary. I haven't really processed it yet."

Austin Fire officials said the fire was sparked by a smoking material that was "improperly discarded" from a third-floor balcony.

Mercifully, no one was hurt.

