x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Illegal dumping site in goes up in flames for second time in 3 days

The fire happened at a site off of Brandt Road and I-35 in southeast Austin. Officials say the fire is now under control.
Credit: John Gusky, KVUE
A truck with the Austin Fire Department. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at an illegal dumping site in southeast Austin on Sunday, making it the second fire in three days at the site. 

Located off of Brandt Road and I-35, smoke in the area was visible near East Slaughter Lane. The fire is now under control and crews are monitoring the area and will continue to do so overnight. It was the same site as a fire that ignited on Friday, July 22.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to the scene as some firefighters at the scene reportedly experienced heat exhaustion. ATCMES said it evaluated two patients but did not transport anyone.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

San Antonio man paid $225 for July electric bill and leaves his thermostat at 84 degrees

Authorities responding to wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill

APH reports 9 confirmed, 20 presumptive cases of monkeypox in Travis County

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID-19