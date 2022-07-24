Illegal dumping site in goes up in flames for second time in 3 days

The fire happened at a site off of Brandt Road and I-35 in southeast Austin. Officials say the fire is now under control.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at an illegal dumping site in southeast Austin on Sunday, making it the second fire in three days at the site.

Located off of Brandt Road and I-35, smoke in the area was visible near East Slaughter Lane. The fire is now under control and crews are monitoring the area and will continue to do so overnight. It was the same site as a fire that ignited on Friday, July 22.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to the scene as some firefighters at the scene reportedly experienced heat exhaustion. ATCMES said it evaluated two patients but did not transport anyone.

Initial conditions this afternoon at the Brandt Road fire. Video courtesy StarFlight helicopter. This is the same area where there was an illegal dump on fire Friday. pic.twitter.com/pdF3X25K2b — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 24, 2022

