Many West Campus leases end in July, meaning the next couple of weekends could see a lot of stressed-out young people lugging their belongings around – and leaving unwanted things abandoned on curbs or near dumpsters.

But for the second year in a row, the City of Austin is offering a solution.

"Move Out ATX," previously known as the "Remove and Reuse" program, will have 10 donation stations set up over the next three weekends to help people moving out of West Campus give their unwanted, reusable belongings to local nonprofits.

Stations can be found at the following locations:

Spider House (2908 Fruth St.)

Casa de Salado (across from 2615 Salado St.)

Escala Condos (near the intersection of Poplar and San Gabriel streets)

26 West (across from GrandMerc, on Nueces Street)

Texan Tower (2505 San Gabriel St.)

Croix Condos (across from The Block on 25th Street, 706 W. 25th St.)

Cain & Abel's (near alley, 2313 Rio Grande St.)

Lenox Condos (across from 2216 San Gabriel St.)

Pearl St. Co-Op (courtyard at 2101 Pearl St.)

Former University Co-Op East parking lot (2902 Medical Arts Street)

You can also check out an interactive map of the donation stations.

The stations will be open July 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 26 through 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 31 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wondering what you can and can't donate? The stations will accept:

Electronics or small appliances

Gently used furniture and home goods

Bedding, linens and towels

Cleaning supplies

Bikes and accessories

Clothing, shoes and accessories

Pantry items like aluminum foil, coffee filters and paper products

Unopened food items

Here's a more extensive list of things you can donate. As for what won't be accepted, you can't donate:

Bags of trash

Heavily soiled or wet textiles

Broken or damaged furniture

Large appliances

Medication

The City of Austin launched the "Remove and Reuse" pilot program last year. According to the City, the 2018 program helped keep 62 tons of usable material out of the landfill and provided over $150,000 in economic benefit to Austin. Learn more about the program's history.

Did we mention there are also perks for participating in Move Out ATX? If you show proof of participation, you can get special deals at these local businesses.

