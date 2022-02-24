Icy conditions causing traffic problems, flight cancelations

Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting dozens of crashes, including multiple rollovers.

Icy conditions that worsened overnight into Thursday morning are causing headaches for commuters, travelers and first responders.

KVUE's Bryce Newberry confirmed that between midnight and 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) was reporting 19 crashes, seven of them rollovers. Three of those rollover crashes happened between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

At around 6:45 a.m., ATCEMS upped the number of crashes to 23 collisions and 10 rollovers.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Round Rock police said all ramps to the State Highway 45 toll in Round Rock were closed due to the winter weather conditions.

At 6:40 a.m., the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) said that the express lane and left general purpose lane were blocked at southbound MoPac Expressway and RM 2222 due to a crash.

Just before 7 a.m., the CTRMA said a crash on the southbound US 183 toll at Fifth and Seventh streets had blocked the left lane and right shoulder. Shortly afterward, the agency said that the center and right lanes remained blocked on southbound Mopac past Fifth Street due to a crash.

A representative with ATCEMS joined KVUE Daybreak at around 6:45 a.m. to provide an update on road conditions:

In addition to the issues on local roads, KVUE confirmed that dozens of flights have been canceled out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport tweeted around 6:40 a.m. that if your flight is confirmed for takeoff by your airline, you should travel with caution and give yourself plenty of time to make it safely to the terminal.

The winter weather has also caused many local school districts to delay the start of classes. Some have canceled classes altogether.

