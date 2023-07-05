Suspect arrested in connection with 2018 Iconic Village Apartment fire in San Marcos

The suspect's identity has not been revealed yet, but authorities will host a news conference on Thursday morning to provide more details.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Iconic Village Apartment fire that happened on July 20, 2018, in San Marcos, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The fire killed five people – Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells; Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Angel Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; and James Phillip Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant.

Multiple other people were injured in the fire, including Zachary Sutterfield, who sustained third-degree burns to nearly 70% of his body and a brain injury. He shared his story with KVUE in 2019.

The fire near Texas State University began just before 4:30 a.m. while most residents were asleep. When the fire broke out, there was no sprinkler system. The apartment complex wasn't required to put one in because it wasn't required when it was built 50 years ago.

On Nov. 30, 2018, the San Marcos Fire Department and the ATF announced the fire was started intentionally and the deaths had been ruled homicides. In 2021, investigators determined that an accelerant was allegedly used to ignite the fire.

In October 2022, an investigative team was formed that was dedicated to solving the open investigation.