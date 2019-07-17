AUSTIN, Texas — The iconic "Greetings From Austin" mural in Austin has been vandalized.

This photo taken just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday shows the mural covered in blue spray paint.

Part of the vandalism reads, "Welcome to Austin, don't forget to leave."

The famous mural, which is located on South First and Annie Street, has been photographed many times by visitors in the area.

It is not clear at this time when the mural was vandalized or when it will be fixed.

