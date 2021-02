Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from a Cube Smart storage facility.

MANOR, Texas — The Manor Police Department is investigating after an ice cream truck was allegedly stolen from a Cube Smart storage facility on Feb. 1.

Police said there was a generator, a Coca-Cola machine, a three-pot warmer, an ice cream machine and two freezers inside the vehicle when it was reported stolen.

If you have any information, contact police at 512-215-8035 or email Detective Lopez at alopez@cityofmanor.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.