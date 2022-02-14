APD looking to return property from storage unit thefts to rightful owners

A 41-year-old man was apprehended in December with a U-Haul full of stolen goods from several Central Texas storage units, police say.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video is from a storage unit burglary that happened in 2020.

The Austin Police Department is looking to identify the victims of multiple storage unit burglaries that occurred between March 2021 and Dec. 14, 2021.

Police said Texas DPS troopers apprehended 41-year-old Ian Roben Austin Linsey in a stolen U-Haul van on Dec. 14, 2021. The U-Haul van was full of stolen property from storage units throughout the Central Texas area, police said.

APD has a large amount of unclaimed property and would like to return it to the rightful owners. The department has identified storage units were burglarized at the following locations:

1321 W. Fifth St., Public Storage

1213 W. Sixth St., Public Storage

10931 Research Blvd., Public Storage

12318 N. MoPac Expy., Public Storage

2301 E. Ben White Blvd., Public Storage (S. Industrial Drive)

1507 W. William Cannon Drive, Security Self Storage

6204 Oakclaire Drive, Stash-N-Go Oakhill

1714 E. Parmer Lane, Life Storage

2707 O'Neal Lane, Stash-N-Go Storage

Unknown storage units in Kyle and Buda

Storage units in Pflugerville behind Casa Garcia’s

Unknown storage units in Thorndale

APD said it is possible more storage units were burglarized. The suspect is accused of selling many items at nearly 500 pawn shops in the Central Texas area, some of them multiple times.

Linsey allegedly used his skills as a lock picker, so the storage facility employees don’t know the units have been burglarized and tenants have not been contacted.

APD is asking if you have a storage unit at one of the above listed locations to check you units to see if they have been burglarized.

Victims are asked to contact Det. Dawn Hanson at 512-974-4457 or email dawn.hanson@austintexas.gov.

