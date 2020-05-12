Pedestrian killed in collision with suspected drunken driver

The crash occurred on Interstate 35 Friday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 late Friday night.

Austin police said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on the I-35 service road, near Braker Lane. Austin-Travis County EMS reported medics had obtained a "deceased on scene" pronouncement at 11:09 p.m.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police on scene 11900-12036 N IH 35 SVRD SB (22:50) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of one patient from an auto vs pedestrian collision. Expect #ATXTraffic closures. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 5, 2020

Police said the driver had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It's unclear at this time what charges the driver may face.

No additional information is available at this time.