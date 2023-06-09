Police search for driver, vehicle involved in North Austin hit-and-run

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 30 on the North I-35 service road southbound at Howard Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a driver responsible for a hit-and-run accident in North Austin on Aug. 30.

APD said the incident happened at around 5:20 p.m. on the North Interstate Highway 35 service road southbound at Howard Lane.

The suspect rear-ended the victim, who was driving south on the service road, according to police. The victim suffered injuries from the crash, which caused significant damage to both vehicles.

The suspect did not stop to render aid or provide the information required by law when involved in a crash, APD said. He is described as a white man, approximately 65 to 75 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium-to-heavy-set build and short gray hair.

The suspect vehicle is a black Ford Expedition King Ranch edition with heavy front-end damage, primarily on the right side, a permanent disability blue placard hanging from the rearview mirror, a TxTag sticker next to the rearview mirror, a vanity front plate and a roof rack and sunroof.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or through austincrimestoppers.org.