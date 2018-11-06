MARBLE FALLS, Texas -- She was a young woman with big plans. But Maribel Enriquez will never get to follow her dream.

The 17-year-old is one of three people who died in a car crash on Highway 71 on June 9.

Her brother was badly hurt and is still in the hospital.

Maribel Enriquez loved playing soccer. She played on the Marble Falls High School girls soccer team.

Her adoptive mom, Lily Enriquez, said Maribel Enriquez was going to try out for a professional team in Mexico this upcoming weekend.

Maribel Enriquez also worked for Super Taco in Marble Falls, where her co-workers are grieving her loss.

Maribel Enriquez, 17, died in a car accident on Highway 71 Saturday. The Marble Falls community is mourning the rising senior’s death. She worked at Super Taco, where her coworkers are raising funds to help with her funeral. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/s95MkmfVuz — Rebeca Trejo (@RebecaT_KVUE) June 11, 2018

"She loved all her friends,” Lily Enriquez said. “She loved her job here."

Lily Enriquez said goodbye to her for the last time on June 9.

"Before she left, I asked her, 'Are you coming back home?'” Lily Enriquez said. “Or are you spending the night with your sister? She goes, 'No, I'll be coming back. I'll knock on your window when I come back.'"

The knock never came. State troopers said Maribel lost control on the slick pavement of Highway 71 and crossed the path of a Mercedes. People surrounding Spicewood are now looking for change following the wreck.

Passengers in that car, 71-year-old Preben Hammer and 68-year-old Alice Hammer, were also killed.

"When we got there, the chaplain was there and some highway patrolmen showed up and I knew that my daughter was gone,” said Lily Enriquez.

She is gone but not forgotten.

"We referred to her as 'Princess,’” said Super Taco owner Ana Mata. “We never called her Maribel because she was really like tomboyish.”

Mata adds that Maribel was shy -- but opened up.

"I was trying to do that and change her life,” said Mata. “But the whole time I didn't realize she had changed my life.”

Mata's restaurant is helping the Enriquez family with funeral costs by asking for donations and offering a raffle.

Lily Enriquez never pictured herself in this predicament.

“I just couldn't imagine… She looked like she was asleep,” she said. “I just wanted to bring her home.”

Even though Maribel will never return to her home, her mom believes she is in a good place.

"I know that she's with God,” she said.

Marble Falls High School is offering grief counseling for students this week. Funeral arrangements are underway for Maribel Enriquez.

