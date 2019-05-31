AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for a second person involved in the shooting death of Andre Davis.

On Thursday, police arrested Glenn Deal Jr., one of the men they believe was involved in the crime.

"I play it back every day,” said Andre Davis Jr., Davis’ son. “Just that exact moment where was I at. Sometimes I wish that I could have been there for him."

Andre Davis Sr. or “Big Dre” is loved by the community – even more so by his son.

"I lost my number one person in the world,” Davis Jr. said. “My favorite person."

"I think about so many different things [about that night],” he said. “I play back so many different scenarios."

A witness at Givens Park told police two men robbed the witness at gunpoint and left the park in a black Nissan sedan that night.

According to police paperwork, the men shortly came back just before 11 p.m. and robbed another group of people.

The witness added he heard several gunshots and saw Andre Davis Sr. fall.

Police arrested 25-year-old Glenn Deal Jr. on Thursday and charged him with capital murder.

PHOTOS: Man killed in suspected robbery at Givens Park Andre Lanier Davis Jr., 47, killed in shooting at Givens Park. Andre Lanier Davis Jr., 47, killed in shooting at Givens Park. Andre Lanier Davis Jr., 47, killed in shooting at Givens Park.

RELATED:

Robbery allegedly led to Givens Park shooting of beloved East Austin figure, police say

Petition started to save Austin mural for man killed in Givens Park shooting

'A senseless act': Family of East Austin man killed at park pleads for help finding killer

Promoting peace after violence: Community gathers to honor East Austin robbery victim

“There is some comfort in it,” Davis Jr. said.

Police are looking for a second suspect who witnesses said had his face covered.

Meanwhile, Givens Park will never be the same.

"Every year, up until my teenage years, I had my birthdays there,” Davis Jr. said. “My father, he celebrated me there. I had sports there. I had friends there."

It’s difficult for Davis Jr. to go back to Givens Park.

"That's where, you know, I last saw my dad,” he said.

Davis Sr.'s image lives on.

"Even though he's not here with me physically, I still feel him spiritually,” Davis Jr. said.

Glenn Deal Jr. remains in jail. His bail is set at $300,000.

If you have information about this crime, call Crimestoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station

Woman files lawsuit after pair of pit bulls attacked her, her dog while walking Austin trail

Robbery allegedly led to Givens Park shooting of beloved East Austin figure, police say