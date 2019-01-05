KYLE, Texas — A recent deadly crash in Kyle has people in the area talking.

That crash was the result of a hit-and-run that left two teenage girls dead. Kyle police said it happened April 27 at the intersection of Windy Hill Road and the northbound I-35 access road.

We still don't know the exact cause of the crash or if the road played any direct role, but people who live in the neighborhoods nearby say Windy Hill Road is dangerous.

Google map showing Windy Hill Road which is only in part of Kyle's city limits

Windy Hill Road stretches just a little more than 3.5 miles from the I-35 Frontage Road to FM 2001. Only part of the road is within the Kyle city limits.

Kyle police records show that there have been 140 crashes on that road between 2016 and 2018. These statistics are recorded within the city's jurisdiction of the road.

TxDOT said 10 crashes have happened on that road this year alone.

James and Brooke Duella have lived in a home with their four children in Kyle since 2014, and their fence is merely yards from Windy Hill Road.

"With more heavy-involvement traffic, yeah, there are concerns," said James Duella. "I never leave without saying a prayer for safety you know honestly it doesn’t matter if I’m going to the Dollar General – which is half a mile away or into Austin."

He also said his family tries to practice defensive driving. Brooke Duella said they'd like to see more police out on the roads, and maybe a stop light or two.

"You don't know who the next person is gonna be because of all the traffic on that road," said Duella. "I realize that life is busy but lives are important."

