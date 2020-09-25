'I love voting so much.' Iconic Austin mural gets political

The popular Austin photo-op spot is encouraging visitors to vote in the 2020 election this November.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Sept. 25, there are only 10 days left to register to vote in the November election.

This year, local artists are getting creative to encourage people to vote.

The iconic mural on South Congress Avenue outside of Jo's Coffee usually reads "I love you so much," but it now says "I love voting so much."

The coffee shop teamed up with the League of Women Voters for the seasonal changeup.

“If there's one thing that Austinites love more than voting, it's taking pictures with the Jo's mural, so this is a natural collaboration,” said Moriah Powers, president of the League of Women Voters Austin Area.