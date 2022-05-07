'I am not leaving until I find my son' | Mother of man missing at Lake Travis speaks about recovery efforts

"I am not leaving until I find my son, she said. "I am going to keep fighting for my son until I find him."

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly holiday weekend on Texas waters is leaving two San Antonio families grieving. On Tuesday, a father's body was recovered days after Robbie Berlingeri saved his daughter at Canyon Lake.

There is also a possible second death from our area. The family of Roger Mendoza tells KENS 5 his body has not been found at Lake Travis. Crews have turned his search into a recovery effort. His mother Anel Cox said this is a bad dream. She is hoping search crews will recover his body so she can give him a proper burial.

"At this point, I don't know that to think," she said.

Meanwhile, this July 4th weekend the Texas Game Wardens reported ten drowning across the state.

Over the holiday weekend, the 33-year-old from San Antonio went to Lake Travis with friends. The mother said her son was competing against another person.

"Took a dive," she said. "They were swimming, and Roger never came back up. The guy did, but Roger didn't."

Cox said her son was in good-shape and was a swimmer. Meanwhile, rescue swimmers along with Austin-Travis county EMS have been searching for Mendoza. Now, it is a recovery operation.

"They searched the area they thought he might be at, but they came out with nothing," Cox said.

Mendoza who was known as 'Baby Love' was the owner of Studio AVI. Mendoza created what he called a safe space for any level of dancer.

"He liked to teach, “she said. "He liked to workout. He liked to help and motivate people. He was always dancing. He did the River Parade. He danced downtown at La Villita."

In the meantime, Cox who lives in Kansas is just waiting on the call.

"I am not leaving until I find my son, she said. "I am going to keep fighting for my son until I find him."

Cox said crews will pick back up on Wednesday. She said they are only going to look for half the day.

On Thursday, family and friends will have a vigil for Mendoza.

Thursday July 7th at 7 p.m.

Studio AVI