Pedestrian killed in southeast Austin crash

The crash happened on the Interstate 35 frontage road just south of William Cannon Drive. Police said the driver fled the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a car on the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road just south of William Cannon Drive.

The crash happened before midnight on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said an adult was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the victim was a man, but he has not been identified.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-8111 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin's 55th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 56 deaths for the year.