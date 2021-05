Images sent to KVUE from a witness showed a truck on its side blocking the lanes of the highway.

AUSTIN, Texas — Interstate 35 northbound lanes after the Aquarena Springs Drive exit in San Marcos were shut down due to a crash on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was diverted to the frontage road.

San Marcos police said the northbound lanes were shut down at mile marker 208 and could remain closed for several hours.

Traffic Advisory: Northbound I-35 closed at River Ridge Pkwy in San Marcos- Exit 205 due to crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road until cleared. #my35 #atxtraffic — I-35 TxDOT PIOs (@I35travel) May 20, 2021

No other information is available at this time.