I-35 northbound frontage lanes shut after fatal North Austin crash

The crash happened on the northbound frontage road, near Braker Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a crash on the Interstate 35 northbound frontage road in North Austin on Tuesday night.

Police said the call came in at 8:46 p.m. The incident started as a minor two-vehicle crash on the frontage road. One occupant got out and was hit by a third vehicle. That person died. The third vehicle stayed on the scene, police said.

All northbound frontage road lanes of I-35 from Bowery Trail to Yager Lane in North Austin were shut down after the incident.

A detour has been set up down Bowery Trail and Natures Bend, according to TxDOT. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police said the scene will be active for a couple of hours, as there was damage to the frontage road that crews have to come out and fix.

