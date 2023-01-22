Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

x
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.

Two adults were taken to local hospitals, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of around 7 p.m., all of the southbound lanes were blocked.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.

