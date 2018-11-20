AUSTIN — More than 7,000 likes and 3,000 shares, that’s just one tweet from Hutto High School Junior Taylor Valdez.

“Nothing like that I’ve ever seen or caught on camera till last week,” said Valdez.

Valdez is a student reporter for Fanstand ATX, a website for local high school sports.

“My job in Fanstand is to have a social media presence and a video presence on my camcorder,” said Valdez.

Valdez started filming football when brother played to help players like him learn from their mistakes, and capture their big plays.

“It’s like a passion for me,” said Valdez.

She was on the sidelines at the Hutto vs. McCallum High School game last week.

“I was recording the plays because you just always have to get everything because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Valdez.

Beautiful play by #1 Chux Nwabuko & #7 DJ Baptist @FanstandATX pic.twitter.com/0LdFr2icB1 — Taylor Valdez (@tmv0614) November 16, 2018

While dozens of other sites are posting the video, not all of them are giving her credit.

“Saying that people are taking credit for my video is sad because I do put a lot of effort and a lot of hard work into it, but the people who are very close and dear to my heart and then these opportunities … it just makes me know that the people who know and really matter in my heart, know that I took the video and that’s all that really matters,” said Valdez.

