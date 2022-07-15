Hutto announces move to Stage 2 water restrictions

Hutto joins a growing list of Central Texas cities enacting restrictions amid an ongoing drought.

HUTTO, Texas — As drought conditions continue across Central Texas, Hutto is just the latest city to announce a move for water restrictions.

On July 15, effective immediately, the City of Hutto announced it would be moving to Stage 2 restrictions. This applies to City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.

Here's a look at what that means for daily water use:

Sundays and Thursdays : Only on these days can customers with addresses ending in an even number water outdoors and conduct other high water-use activities, such as car washing and filling pools.

: Only on these days can customers with addresses ending in an number water outdoors and conduct other high water-use activities, such as car washing and filling pools. Saturdays and Wednesdays : Only on these days can customers with addresses ending in an odd number water outdoors and conduct other high water-use activities noted above.

: Only on these days can customers with addresses ending in an number water outdoors and conduct other high water-use activities noted above. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Between these hours, there is to be no outdoor watering for City of Hutto water customers. Outdoor watering should take place only in the evening/nighttime after 6 p.m. and in the morning before 10 a.m.

Hutto defines "outdoor watering" as watering using automatic irrigation systems and hose-end sprinkler systems. There are not currently restrictions on watering by hand.

The cities of Kyle, Georgetown, Round Rock and Austin have all also announced similar restrictions due to the ongoing drought.