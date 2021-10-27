Hutto Public Library accepts food pantry donations to pay for late fees

HUTTO, Texas — The Hutto Public Library is currently accepting food pantry items as an alternative way of paying late fees.
Library patrons can pay their late fee and return books using items the food pantry needs. Each unexpired item is equal to $1 and will go toward $1 in late fees.
Items must be dropped off at the library. The items donated as part of the program will be given to the Hutto Resource Center Food Pantry.
The library said credit will not be applied to a patron's account when items are donated, meaning donated items cannot go toward future late fees.
See a full list of items the library is accepting as part of the program here.
