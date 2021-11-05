City of Hutto 'mutually separates' with City Manager Warren Hutmacher

Hutmacher has been unable to move his family to the city after he left Georgia around this time last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Effective Nov. 12, City Manager Warren Hutmacher will be "mutually separating" from the City of Hutto, a city spokesperson confirmed to KVUE on Friday.

Communications Manager Allison Strupeck said that the city council and Hutmacher made the decision during the Nov. 4 council meeting.

Hutmacher moved to Hutto from Georgia to begin the role in October 2020, bringing a background in city government from several large cities.

"Despite best efforts and intentions, Hutmacher couldn’t make the commitment to move his family to Texas at this time," Strupeck said.

On behalf of the council, Mayor Mike Snyder said Hutmacher was also unable to commit to a timeline to move into Hutto's city limits, which is required by city ordinance and wasn't something the council could continue to compromise on.

"We believe it's important for our city manager to live in the city where we all live," Snyder said. "Despite Warren making headway in leading the city forward with his vision to rebuild our culture – starting with hiring experienced, skilled professionals in several critical roles for the City – the timing just wasn’t right for him and his family. We wish them well and thank Warren for his service."

Hutmacher said he is disappointed that he is unable to continue in the role of city manager.

"I’m proud of the work we have done together with council, staff and the community," Hutmacher said. "Hutto is on a fast-growth trajectory, and I am certain Hutto will continue to be a great place to live, work and play."

Strupeck said relations remain good with Hutmacher and that the council has agreed to compensate him with a settlement that is significantly less than his contract called for.

Hutto's next step is for the city council to name an interim manager while the search for a new city manager kicks off.

“We want to reassure the Hutto community and staff the City will continue to build on the momentum gained this past year,” Snyder said. “We are headed in the right direction, and together we will keep making progress for our community.”